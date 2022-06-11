Zacks Investment Management Buys 4,598 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,115 shares of company stock worth $24,745,399. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

