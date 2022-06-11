Zacks Investment Management Acquires 84,563 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 265.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Life Storage worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

