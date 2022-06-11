Zacks Investment Management Acquires 772 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.91 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

