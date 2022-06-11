Zacks: Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

WEC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

