Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. 969,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,439. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

