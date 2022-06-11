Ycash (YEC) Tops One Day Volume of $137.00

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00279912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00067884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00057546 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,535,219 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

