Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 24.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 49.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

