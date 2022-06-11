WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,213 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

