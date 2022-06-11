WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Down 3.8%

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.71. 1,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

Get WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.