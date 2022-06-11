William Blair Begins Coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

