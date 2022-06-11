Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 385,363 shares.The stock last traded at $100.97 and had previously closed at $100.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

