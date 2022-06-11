WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.10 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $73.16 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00024771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012591 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

