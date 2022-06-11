Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after buying an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,108,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.23 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

