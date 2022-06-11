Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

