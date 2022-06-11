Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 80 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $239.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.95 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.