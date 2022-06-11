Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,700 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.28. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

