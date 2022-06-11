Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $474.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

