Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,578 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after buying an additional 1,279,068 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.