Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

WAL stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

