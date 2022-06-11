West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

