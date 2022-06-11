West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

