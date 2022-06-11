West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

