West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of O opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.