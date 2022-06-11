West Family Investments Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.