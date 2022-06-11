West Family Investments Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

KMB stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.