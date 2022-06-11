West Family Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,041 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 2,069,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,015,000 after buying an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

