WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 271,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27.
WeedMD Company Profile (CVE:WMD)
