Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

