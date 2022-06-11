WAX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.30 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $212.34 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,881,906,791 coins and its circulating supply is 2,052,527,451 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

