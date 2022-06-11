Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

HCC stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 158.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

