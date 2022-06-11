Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $333.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

