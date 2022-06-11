Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Grab stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

