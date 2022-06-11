Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 179,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $109.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

