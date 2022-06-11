Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX opened at $131.25 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

