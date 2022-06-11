Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €205.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($202.15) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €174.20 ($187.31).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €166.75 ($179.30) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €165.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.30.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.