W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $511.38.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $488.74 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.98 and its 200 day moving average is $494.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

