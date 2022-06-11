voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Stock Price Down 4.8%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01. 2,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.76.

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in voxeljet by 32.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in voxeljet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet Company Profile (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

