VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 9% Following Insider Selling

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 9,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Specifically, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,714.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

