Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
NYSE:V opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.51. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
