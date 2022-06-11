Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NCV opened at $4.02 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.