Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $134,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.