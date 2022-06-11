Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.