Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 97.7% in May

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QEBR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,657. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Virtual Medical International (Get Rating)

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

