Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

