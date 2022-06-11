Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 0.3%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 708 ($8.87) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.77). 137,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 238,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($8.75).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 714.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 318.69, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)
