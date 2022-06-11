Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 0.3%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 708 ($8.87) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.77). 137,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 238,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($8.75).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 714.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 318.69, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

