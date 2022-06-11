Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare comprises approximately 1.9% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.94% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.