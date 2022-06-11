Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $132.20 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $132.20 million and $4.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000268 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001684 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

