Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $430.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.35. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

