Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases Shares of 650 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,586,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

EMB stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

