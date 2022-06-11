Vectors Research Management LLC Has $57,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PYPL stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.