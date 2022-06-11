Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $571.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $516.75 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

